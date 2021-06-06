DEAR ANNIE: Noisy next-door neighbors

Seeing the good in our literal neighbor or our metaphorical neighbor leads us to live a more peaceful life.

Dear Annie: I am a 50-year-old man, and about three years ago, my wife divorced me after 16 years of marriage. I've never laid a finger on her, and I've never cheated on her. The reason for the separation was that I was hardly ever home because I was always doing side jobs along with a full-time job.

After the divorce, we were separated for about a year-and-a-half, and then we got back together. My wife is 60 years old — 10 years older than me. She is beautiful and smart, but my issue is that when we got the divorce, after about a year, I was over her. It took a lot of grieving on my part, and now, I just can't find the love that I had for her before the divorce. It is affecting the will to initiate sex with her, or even to be intimate. I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do. I just want that love back that I had for her once before. — Trying to Love Again

Dear Trying to Love Again: Ask yourself if you are really trying to love again or if you are living with resentment toward your wife for leaving you in the first place. I don't think your age difference is very important. What is important is how you treat each other. Pulling away from intimacy of all sorts with your wife is not the recipe for a successful marriage. With the help of a good therapist, explore if you can forgive her for the past and if you want to make the marriage work. It takes two.

