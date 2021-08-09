DEAR ANNIE: Not good enough grandma

Dear Annie: My heart and prayers go out to the "Grieving Grandmother" who is tired of the apathy shown by her daughters-in-law. Those girls are incredibly rude and selfish when they ignore her at family gatherings, but I am impressed that Grandma gets holiday and family birthday meals at all.

My two daughters-in-law have each said that their own mothers are their best friends. They call their mothers several times a day, and those other grandmothers get first dibs on all holidays and first consideration for any celebration. The situation is complicated by animosity that developed between one of my sons and the other's wife early on, which is a justification on the part of each not to spend time with each other and the whole family.

I have been a widow for over 20 years and have spent many holidays alone while my sons and their families celebrated with my daughters-in-laws' families.

My sons have managed time to vacation with their wives' sides of the family but find it hard to schedule a single meal with my side of the family. I realized early on that I would never be "the" grandmother but have tried to fit in and basically take what I can get.