DEAR ANNIE: Not Responding to Texts Right Away

Dear Annie: Recently, a friend confronted me about something that I didn't think was a big deal: Sometimes I forget to respond to texts for a while, and then I reply and say that I just saw the message. Technically, most of the time, it's a lie; I did see the message, and I just got sidetracked or zoned out or didn't feel like replying until later. But I just say it to try to make the other person feel better or to smooth things over. I'm certainly not trying to be deceitful. My friend who always tells it like it is, God bless her, called me out for this behavior in front of a group of mutual friends. A few laughed and agreed that I do this. It was brought up in a joking manner, but it still ruffled my feathers a bit. Am I really in the wrong here? Is there a more tactful way to handle things when you take a while to respond to someone? — Delayed