DEAR ANNIE: Not-so-fresh dugout partner

Dear Annie: I play in a ladies senior softball league. One of the women who plays in the league has really awful underarm odor. It is difficult to stand anywhere near her without gagging from the smell.

She is a lovely person and a good ball player, but standing inside the dugout with her or even next to her outside the dugout is distracting, to say the least. She's single and sometimes complains about not being able to keep a boyfriend. I wonder if this is part of the problem, and she is just unaware of it.

I have known people with a body odor problem that cannot be remedied before, but this isn't the same smell. This is the underarm smell that happens when one sweats — something like spoiled vegetable soup.

Do you have a suggestion for how to let her know without hurting her feelings or embarrassing her? I don't want to damage our relationship, but I think that if she knew and did something about it, she may do better with prospective partners. — Batwoman

Dear Batwoman: The ingredients you need in order to make this a productive conversation are kindness, directness and clarity. You are correct that she probably does not know that she smells, and you are being a good and brave friend for having that conversation with her.

