DEAR ANNIE: Note right Rx for mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I often go to a large pharmacy to pick up prescriptions. They see hundreds of customers daily, so there is no way the several pharmacists would recognize me. Since I wear a mask and must speak through the plastic shield between us, sometimes they cannot understand me when I say my name and birthday.

I've found a simple solution: to write my name and birthday clearly on a piece of paper before I go into the pharmacy and then hold it up for them to see. When I did this, one pharmacist said, "I wish more people would do this."

It's bad enough having to hear properly with the mask and plastic wall, but sometimes the speech of the person in line is not very clear, making the situation worse.

This takes more time to get the information across. By writing everything down in advance, it helps you and the pharmacist, eliminates frustration and speeds along the whole process. — Jungle Jim in Indiana

Dear Jungle Jim: What a wonderful idea! Thank you for sharing it.

Dear Annie: Recently, my wife of nearly 50 years confessed to having had an affair that lasted more than two years with her supervisor at the time, who was twice her age.