DEAR ANNIE: Obsessed with conspiracy theories

Dear Annie: My sister and I reunited about five years ago after not speaking for at least 10 years. Unfortunately, we did not have a good childhood; as we got older, our own dynamics grew toxic, and I had no choice but to keep her away. I was glad that we started talking again earlier this year, but since we have reconnected, I have noticed some quirks. She believes in a lot of conspiracy theories and practices a religion that has some strange beliefs. She says very hateful things about certain groups of people. Sometimes, we will be enjoying ourselves at the mall or at lunch, and seemingly out of nowhere, she will start espousing some of her crazy or hateful beliefs. She has also done this around my children. Another thing is that She randomly gets incredibly frightened and calls me crying and begging me to buy supplies for her in case it's the end of the world, or to loan her money to leave the country because she believes the government is trying to kill her. She gets all her information from videos she finds online. I have begged her to stop, and I try to be patient, but it's upsetting to me, and I stay stressed for days after one of her episodes. I don't want to lose my sister again, but our relationship is wearing me down. Can you help? — Sad About Sis