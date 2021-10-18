DEAR ANNIE: Offer to aid daughter

Dear Annie: I am a 72-year-old woman who used to live with my daughter and her family. I moved out last January.

I was asked over to their home when my oldest grandson came home with my great-grandchild in June. Other than that, I have not talked to her in months.

Am I being foolish to think she could call once in a while to check up on me? When I call her, it's as if she can't be bothered. If I leave a message, she does not return my calls. — Missing My Daughter

Dear Missing My Daughter: It is understandable that you miss your daughter — the daughter you knew before her life got busy with her own family. My guess is that she is not snubbing you but rather is simply busy. Instead of demanding that she call you, ask her what she needs. How can you help her out? Sometimes, when we help others, we are actually helping ourselves. If all that doesn't work, tell her how you feel and how much you love and miss her.

Dear Annie: I have to object to your language about how grandchildren "intuitively" love their grandparents in your note to "Family Scapegoat."