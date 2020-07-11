DEAR ANNIE: One wedding gift OK

I still have intense feelings for him. And I'm flying to his town later this year to tell him that I still love him, but I am afraid that he will reject me.

Even though we never spent much time together in person, we had talked about our relationship being serious and committed. But by the end of our relationship, he just didn't show any interest in me. He wouldn't text me or return my texts. I know that he still loves me, but I'm wondering if he might be embarrassed to see me if I show up in his town unannounced. Please tell me what to do. — Longing for My Long-Distance Lover

Dear Longing: To paraphrase Maya Angelou, when someone shows you how they feel about you, believe them the first time. Spare yourself the airfare and additional heartache: He's not interested — or at least, not interested enough to make this work, and that's what counts. The truth hurts, but it shall set you free. Once you accept that this is over, you can begin to move on and work on loving yourself. You deserve to be with someone who wants to be with you. And with healthier self-esteem, you'll come to realize that.