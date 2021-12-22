DEAR ANNIE: Pajamas best yule garb

There's a tree but no gifts except for each other's company. No one waits on anyone or cleans up after anyone. It's a day to relax and enjoy.

Every time someone hears about our pajama Christmas, they say something along the lines of "But I want to do that, too!" (often adding "instead of (fill in the blank)").

When I tell them that all they have to do is announce that that's what they're doing and then see what happens, I can almost see the light dawning that no, they don't HAVE to travel or buy 82 gifts or cook 28 tons of food, that they, too, can stay home (or come to my house).

P.S. Anyone who is important enough to visit for Christmas is (or should be) important enough to visit at another time instead. So save your money and stress and see your long-distance relatives on another important occasion (their birthday, their anniversary, their town's annual Halloween dog parade, whatever) and spend your holiday doing what you most want to do.

May everyone have a safe and happy time this season and a safe and happy 2022. — Pajamas in Virginia

