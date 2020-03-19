DEAR ANNIE: Past stuck in future

His child is a girl who lives with her mother in another state. We went on vacation in November to visit her as a family — our two children plus my child from a different relationship. Everything went great, and now there is a vacation planned for next month with his family to go visit his daughter again. However, the mother of his child is saying I am not allowed to come because she doesn't want me around her daughter. This is because we had a confrontational conversation.

His ex has always tried to come between us, and I feel that this is her way of accomplishing that because she knows I will be very upset over it. I feel that it's not a fair situation. At the same time, if I were to go, I would not be happy about having to be away from two of my children (my child and one of ours). He wants to leave the 3-month-old with me while everyone else is in another state for a week. I have never been away from my children for more than two days, and we have never been in different states.

Am I wrong for feeling that it's not fair that he will be on vacation while the baby and I are left behind? Am I wrong for feeling that I shouldn't be away from my children, and she shouldn't have control over this situation? — Left Out