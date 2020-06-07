DEAR ANNIE: Pet talk gone to dogs

Dear Wanting a Brother or Sister for Maggie Rose: From what you say, your wife is acting like a dictator. What she says is law and that's that. However, I'm also hearing that you don't know why she's a "no-go" on getting another dog. Start there.

After hearing her concerns, you can then share what this new dog will add to your life and the many studies that prove that dogs love to live in pairs, just like humans. They can play together, and when you and your wife leave the house, they have each other. It helps with all sorts of behavior issues that might arise with dogs, and it might help them live longer. But it will be your responsibility to care for this dog, not hers.

Your communication issues with your wife are bigger than a puppy pen, and I would highly encourage you to seek the advice of a counselor or therapist to learn how to share what's on your mind.