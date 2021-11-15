DEAR ANNIE: Petty borrower bills duo

Dear Annie: My uncle has a reputation for being extremely cheap, but he did something recently that has left me fuming.

He called my husband and asked to borrow a pair of acetylene tanks, which are used for welding projects, after he found out we had them in our garage. These tanks belong to my dad, but they have been stored at our house while not in use for a few years. The tanks include a torch, gauges, hoses and other accessories.

When my uncle asked to borrow the tanks, he was very cordial and polite. My husband graciously agreed to let him borrow them and told him to return them when he is finished with his project. About six weeks after he loaned them, my husband reached out to ask that they be returned for a project we would be working on. My uncle responded: "If you want to pick them up, you need to pay me $179 for the gas I needed to fill them up with in order to use them. I have an invoice for you."

This is infuriating. First of all, he came to our house to borrow them; he needs to return them to us. We shouldn't have to come to him to get them back. Secondly, and more importantly, we should not have to pay him money to get our belongings back — belongings that he borrowed for free! After some back and forth texting, my uncle said that he needed to exchange the tanks before filling them, which also cost him more money.