DEAR ANNIE: Politics and religion

Unfortunately, some hear messages about justice and can only associate it with political speech. This is not a new issue for pastors who seek to faithfully preach the Word. In this very divisive time in our country, mentioning matters of justice has become a trigger for some. The great 20th-century theologian Karl Barth counseled preachers to preach with a Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other.

Please advise me on how to do that and not sound political to some. Frankly, all I have to do is mention a current situation in a sentence in my sermon and the whole message gets branded by some as being "too political." Many people, whom "Keep Politics out of Church" represents, would prefer I not mention matters of societal justice at all. Is that the kind of loving kindness you suggested?! Your reader would be satisfied, but what about all the people who suffer because it serves another's political interest? If church is just about being nice to one another and ignoring real issues, then the Gospel will have been neutered. By the way, I don't just preach about justice issues, but my church and I are actively seeking to make a difference where we can in the lives of others.