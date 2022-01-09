DEAR ANNIE: Politics at the Dinner Table

Dear Annie: Politics took over as the main topic at our holiday dinner. I don't mind open debate among parties with differing views, as long as those debating have logical and fact-supported positions. Our dinner usually goes smoothly, as everyone gets along and, despite differing opinions, we all can adequately defend our positions. Dinner will come and go, and all are happy.

This year, my dad's brother joined us for dinner. He recently got divorced and was angry that he was with us and not his family. He was taking outlandish positions and making up arguments to support himself. He attacked everyone. The whole table was ignoring him, but I couldn't help it and continued to engage. It made for an unpleasant experience for me and for all involved. What's the best way to bury my desire to engage with someone like this? — Hoping for a Better Family Dinner