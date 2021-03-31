DEAR ANNIE: Positivity inspires hope

Dear Devastated: I am so sorry that your husband kept this secret from you and your family for all these years. This shock has understandably rocked you to your core, not to mention affected your children. Your husband's cavalier attitude is appallingly insensitive. He seems unable to reconcile that he now has to face the choices he made 30 years ago, which is why he wants to brush this aside. However, to continue in your relationship, you'll need to work through this breech of trust. If he's unwilling to do to a counselor or therapist, consider going alone. A professional can support you in talking through your emotions to decide how you'd like to move forward. Ultimately, you need to do what will be best for you.

Dear Annie: Please tell "Lost in Love" to get out of that toxic relationship immediately. It's not worth another minute of her time. She may love him "with every fiber" of her being, but that love is not being returned. Any respectable man would not take money from a relationship to pay his mortgage and give nothing in return. I promise you, she will never regret leaving, only staying one more day. — Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for sharing your advice based on a similar experience.