DEAR ANNIE: Prioritizing health checkups

Dear Annie: I have noticed over the last five or so years, people have started addressing others as "Hun," "Sweetie," or "Sweetheart" almost everywhere you go.

At first, that sounds endearing and pleasant, but these people are strangers to me. For example, the checkout person, the waiter, the waitress, the receptionist on the phone at the doctor's office often address me as "Hun" or "Sweetheart." I am 52 years old, and these people are about 30. It feels awkward and inappropriate. I understand it has become trendy, and I can mostly ignore it in those instances.

What I can't seem to ignore is when my girlfriend of 30+ years chose to start addressing me this way a few years ago. We are very close in age. So it is unclear to me why she thinks it is appropriate to call me "Hun" or "Sweetheart" etc. To me, it feels condescending with patronizing superiority (and I am not as insecure as that might sound).

I run it through my mind on how to ask her to stop doing it, and it comes out wrong. I know I will sound upset if I confront her, and she will reply with something like: "Oh, Babe, what's the matter with you, Sweetheart?" I hear her talk to her daughter that way.