DEAR ANNIE: Put a ring on It

But time has passed, and we have all "buried the hatchet." We are not only civil with each other but are all good friends. In fact, we have gone on several family vacations together. And every holiday — or birthday of a family member — we celebrate together. Yes, I mean ALL of us! Three ex-wives and their husbands, and all the children, along with my present wife and myself.

Some people may think that is crazy, but my children have thanked us and told us many times how it made their lives so much better. They've seen many of their friends whose parents had gone through a similar bitter divorce, and now the family was completely divided, leaving the children with the dilemma of wondering which parent they were going to spend their birthday, holiday, school program or athletic event with.

All six of my children through these marriages are best friends and get together all the time. They never think of themselves as "half" brothers or sisters.

I give a lot of credit to my present wife. When we were first married, she wasn't happy about the fact that I was friends with my exes, but she quickly realized that they were not a threat to our marriage, and she is now very close friends with them all.