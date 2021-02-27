DEAR ANNIE: Putting children first

Dear Annie: My husband and I separated two years ago. Ultimately, we divorced about a year ago due to his rising alcohol and drug abuse, which led to him being violent. I did what I could for years to get him help, offering counseling together, rehabs and anything else that would be beneficial to him to deal with his addictions.

Once the kids became the target and witnessed one incident of abuse where he attacked me, I called his parents for help. They agreed to have him move in with his mom, so she could oversee his visitation with the kids to ensure their safety.

This past weekend, when it was time for me to drop the kids off, I called and found that he was at the bar, obviously intoxicated, and he started yelling obscenities at me through the phone because I told him it was not acceptable for him to be doing this when he knew he was supposed to have the kids. Long story short, he apologized the next day and when he was sober, I brought them over. When I went to tuck in my daughter that night, it came out that his mother was questioning her about my personal relationships and telling her not to tell me. My daughter, who is 5, was very conflicted and upset because she felt like she's been asked to keep secrets from me, but she doesn't want to break her grandmother's confidence.