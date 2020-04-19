DEAR ANNIE: Readers, take care of yourselves

Dear Annie: When my friends and I got out of high school, we started a round robin letter that has traveled across the U.S. and kept us together. It starts with a numbered list of us with names, addresses and phone numbers. The way it works: Person No. 1 writes a letter and mails it to Person No. 2. No. 2 also writes a letter and sends both her letter and No. 1's letter to Person No. 3, and so on. When the letters get back to No. 1 she replaces her old letter with a new one, and on it goes. From time to time, the round robin gets lost and has to be restarted, but ours is still going. It began with 13 of us, and now there are just five left. This year, we will all be 90. -- No. 1