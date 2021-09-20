DEAR ANNIE: Relationship red flag

Dear Annie: I got back with my ex after two years of separation. We have a beautiful baby girl together, and I really love this lady. When I suggested marriage, she was happy and looking forward to it; however, out of the blue, she changed her mind and even asked for space. She told me that I should start calling her before I go to visit her and our girl.

This really confused me, and I even started suspecting she was seeing someone else. This has really affected me greatly, and I don't know if I should even go ahead with the marriage anymore.

Kindly advise; am I being unrealistic and selfish? — Confused

Dear Confused: No, I don't think you are being unrealistic or selfish at all. I think you are confused and hurt. And for good reason. A complete change in attitude in any relationship is a red flag that something is not right. The best way to figure out what is going on is to tell her how you feel and ask her why her behavior toward you has shifted so dramatically.

Dear Annie: My daughter is a 57-year-old divorced mom of four. All of her children live with her except for one, who is a college student. She has been divorced for 10 years. Her husband was having an affair and denied it, but my daughter has proof he did have an affair.