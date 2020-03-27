DEAR ANNIE: Religion causing conflict

Dear Annie: I am concerned about several of my six siblings. We were brought up very strictly, and we experienced shame if we missed church or sinned. We're all adults with kids of our own now. Over the years, several siblings and their spouses have become obsessively religious. It's their drug. No amount is enough.
They practice Catholicism compulsively, and religious conversation is infused into daily conversation. For them, it's about practicing religious rules and expectations, more than the spiritual meanings behind the behaviors. They often cannot answer why they do their rituals but know they must. They ask strangers if they went to church that day and what affiliation they are. They embrace only people of their faith. They avoid anyone else. They seem to need the "spiritual high" from attending church: When they travel, finding a church is a source of anxiety.
Many of their children (my nieces and nephews) do not participate. Because my siblings feel that they have failed as parents, and they are in a constant state of fear their children will go to Hell.
They have become dysfunctional. They've lost their personalities to this disorder. What causes this? Are they filling a void with religion? Is it low self-esteem and fear? What can others do when too much of a good thing turns obsessive-compulsive by all clinical and professional definitions, but they see it as "growing in one's faith"? — Outside the Bubble
Dear Outside the Bubble: Indeed, virtually anything can become toxic in large enough doses. It sounds as though your siblings may suffer from scrupulosity — which the International OCD Foundation defines as a "subtype of OCD in which the person's obsessions have a religious or moral theme" — or another kind of OCD.
You can express your concern, citing all the troubling behaviors that you mentioned in your letter to me. They'll likely write you off. But saying your piece might bring you some measure of peace.
Beyond that, I strongly encourage you to find a support group such as those organized by NAMI or Families Anonymous. While you cannot change their behavior, you can find a way to maintain serenity even in the face of their dysfunction.
Dear Annie: You gave excellent advice to "Desperate Stepdad." As a 76-year-old alcoholic with 39 years of sobriety, I've been around the block a few times regarding this type of situation. The one thing you should have mentioned to him is that until his wife realizes she is an enabler and takes action, the situation with his stepson will never change, no matter how diligent he is with his endeavors. — AA in NY
Dear AA: I appreciate your sharing the hard-won wisdom. The following reader had some additional tips for "Desperate Stepdad."
