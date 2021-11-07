DEAR ANNIE: Replaced by a newcomer

Just take that fact in for a moment. Their "taking in" or including another widow has nothing to do with whether they like you or not and everything to do with the fact that they understand the pain of losing a husband and want to express empathy to their fellow widow.

Confronting them about it would not be beneficial. Focus on being grateful that they are your friends and that you have fun with them.

Dear Annie: I loved your answer to "Loss," the woman who, in her 60s, was grieving the loss of so many of her friends.

This brought to mind a helpful thought that was shared with my 90-year-old mother by her doctor. She was telling him about having lost seven very close family members and friends that year. He responded by saying, "This is just the price we must pay for a long, joyful life filled with people we love." — Great Advice

Dear Great Advice: Thank you for sharing the wonderful wisdom of your mother's doctor.