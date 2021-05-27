DEAR ANNIE: Respect the camera-shy

Dear Camera-Shy Grandma: I agree that no one should insist on taking someone's photo against his or her will. The problem is that to some people these days, the phrase "I don't like having my picture taken" might as well be gibberish. They simply can't comprehend it. Your stepdaughter seems to be in this camp. Maybe she mistook your request for polite modesty. In any case, spell it out for her. Say, "I really, truly am uncomfortable with having my photo taken, and it causes me anxiety." Perhaps you could offer to take on the role of photographer so she's less concerned with needing to document memories.

For what it's worth, your attitude is refreshing in the age of the selfie stick. May we all live more for the present and less for the pictures.

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from "Help," the owner of the elderly dog with incontinence issues. I also have elderly dogs, a pair of sibling Westies, who have issues in this regard. One has had sleep incontinence off and on for half her life. She takes an effective medication for this issue and wears stylish "just in case" pants, which don't hinder her one bit. My male dog has been diabetic for three years, and this has made it harder for him to hold it at times.