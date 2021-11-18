DEAR ANNIE: Sad, stuck, not sure where to start

I don't know how to get over my fear of leaving my comfort zone, even though I know deep down it's what would be best for me. I feel like I am self-sabotaging, and I've hit a wall that I don't know how to break through. I also feel like I am unconsciously sending a message that it is OK to treat me badly.

Any advice on how to build my confidence back and truly leap toward what I believe I deserve? — Self-Stuck

Dear Self-Stuck: Instead of viewing your past as something that has beaten you down, look at it as proof of your strength. You were able to bounce back from a breakup, a miscarriage and a medical emergency all by yourself.

Now that you're back on your feet, you have some choices to make: Do you want the fear of loss to stop you from ever finding love? Do you want to stay trapped in a stagnant career where your hard work is not appreciated?

Your letter alone tells me the answer is no. Change is scary, but if you are not satisfied with the current state of your life, then it is absolutely necessary.

You don't have to go through it alone, nor should you. Reach out to friends and family members, get involved in a local organization and seek a good therapist to help you work for a brighter future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0