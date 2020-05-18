DEAR ANNIE: Save the gluten-free, folks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Because of the pandemic, people have cleared the shelves of many food items, including flour and prepared foods. After those were wiped out, they started buying up gluten-free foods, leaving those with food allergies with limited products to buy.

They don't need that gluten-free flour, but they buy it anyway. My daughter has several food allergies, such as gluten, dairy, egg, tomatoes, bananas, garlic and pineapple, among others. Her options for prepared foods are limited.

When people without food allergies buy up the food she needs, she goes without.

They don't need that gluten-, dairy- and egg-free macaroni and cheese, but she does. She usually does most of her cooking from scratch, but it is nice once in a while to have something easy to make. Many food pantries and restaurants are giving away food right now, but she can't eat them, while other allergy-free people can.

Please, if you don't have food allergies, leave those products for people who do. — Save the Gluten-Free