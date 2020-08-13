DEAR ANNIE: Say it; don't spray it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I realize that this is a difficult issue on which to offer advice, but I suspect it might have widespread interest.

I have found that many friends with whom I have coffee in the morning talk in an exuberant way, and in the process, spew pieces of bagels, croissants and more across the table, often into my face or food. This is also a frequent, if not inevitable, occurrence at cocktail parties, in which hors d'oeuvres are passed around to people who may not have the clearest awareness of what is going on.

I have resolved not to be a participant in this "wood chipper" game by chewing slowly and carefully and not speaking while I'm chewing. But I wonder how you would advise staying out of the fray of unwelcome food particles while not insulting well-meaning people. — No Wood Chipper

Dear NWC: Nobody likes a salivary shower, but if you find yourself irritated with most of your friends over this, the problem might be on your side of the table. I suggest you plan your socializing around activities that don't involve eating — going for a walk, taking a hike, volunteering together — as much as possible, and keep a wide berth the rest of the time.