DEAR ANNIE: Scout housing before move

Start applying to jobs before you move. It's harder to get a job in a city in which you don't yet live, but not impossible. Let potential employers know a firm date by when you will be in town and able to work. Having a job will make the transition smoother financially and also socially, as it gives you a chance to meet new people right off the bat.

Lastly, a big asterisk to all this: I'd strongly encourage you to wait on moving until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Dear Annie: I have complex PTSD from the first 18 years of my life involving sexual abuse and witnessing violent abuse on my brother and mother.

I have found a wonderful therapist and have quieted a lot of the guilt, shame and night terrors but I continue to have low self-esteem, anxiety and depression that I choose not to medically treat because of being 54 and not wanting to increase my chances at dementia. Because of this trauma, am I likely to get dementia because of the damage that was caused from years of abuse? — Concerned About Consequences

Dear Concerned: I am so sorry for what you went through and so relieved to hear you have a therapist whom you like. You raise an important issue. The available scientific research does indicate that the stress of PTSD can increase one's risk of dementia. A review published in September 2020 found that people who suffer from PTSD are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life. The exact reasons for this are unknown. A 2018 study noted that PTSD increases levels of cytokines (proteins that trigger immune responses), which cause inflammation that may damage the brain. So, it's important that you get appropriate and comprehensive mental health care. Talk to your physician and your therapist about what the best course of treatment might be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0