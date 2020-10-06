DEAR ANNIE: Seas rocky? Ships drift

Dear Annie: My wife and I are drifting apart. I'm a recovering alcoholic of four years. I put her through a lot when I was drinking. When I got sober, I put my recovery first. I went to a lot of meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and put her second. Now, she is seeing someone else.

I think at this point it's only an emotional affair, not a sexual one. But there have been times when she said she was going out with friends, and I know she went out with him. I'm not sure how I feel about it. I should be angry, and I'm not. But I don't like it — it bothers me to no end. Communication in our relationship is nonexistent. I'm not sure what to do. — Drifting

Dear Drifting: Let's start with congratulations on your recovery. Four years is something to be very proud of. It sounds like your wife still harbors resentment and pain from your drinking days. I might suggest that she attend Al-Anon meetings to help her better understand why you have to put your recovery first. My guess is that you know that if you didn't, everything else in your life would fall apart, including your marriage.