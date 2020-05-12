DEAR ANNIE: See pandemic positives

1. Sitting in a nice restaurant, with a tablecloth and cloth napkins, and a candle on the table, and a waiter or waitress to make your meal perfect.

2. Going to a grocery store and actually having options of brands and sizes of various products -- not just having to take what is available, if there is anything available.

3. Being able to return items ... for ANY reason

Also, for those of you who are hesitant to meet new people because you don't like to be touched or hugged, 6-foot social distancing makes you the new normal and will allow you to be more comfortable as yourself! Ditto with OCD germophobes! We are all on the same team!

Stretch your imagination to come up with ways to "enjoy" a situation over which you have no control. For instance, Easter is always a time for groups of children to have Easter egg hunts put on by churches, schools, organizations, communities and families. We had a big wooden Easter bunny at our mailbox with a sign directing children to our front porch, where children could get a sanitized bag of jelly beans from an Easter basket.