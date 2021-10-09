DEAR ANNIE: Seeking a dreamboat

I advised his family that by the end of the year, I will not be helping him anymore and told them that they need to step up and come take over caring for him. Edward thinks I'm wrong for this, but he doesn't understand that I gave up my personal life to be there for him all these years.

For two years, my life has been on hold, and it's time that I get my life back. He's telling all his neighbors that I'm leaving him by himself and that he doesn't know how he's going to live without help. He needs 24-hour care.

It's time for his family to help out. To be clear, there's nothing between Edward and me. We're just friends. I guess I felt sorry for him because no one else would come to his aid when he needed the help.

Please give me some feedback. — Tired Friend in Vegas

Dear Tired: Even though he's not expressing it, Edward is incredibly fortunate to have someone in his life as compassionate and supportive as you are. Without you, he would likely have had a very different experience these last two years.