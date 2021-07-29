DEAR ANNIE: Self-healing crucial

Dear Annie: I enjoy and benefit from your advice, but you often recommend seeing a therapist or counselor. I have tried in my area and been turned down or unable to find the right sort of help. There was even an article in a recent issue of The New York Times about the unavailability of therapists. What do you recommend for those of us who can't find therapists? — Searching

Dear Searching: I'd heard, anecdotally, of friends and family having trouble finding mental health care providers this year, but I had no idea it was such a widespread issue until I read the article that you referenced. I know that contacting a therapist is in itself a big step for some people -- which makes it especially frustrating that many are being turned away. But I encourage you to keep trying. Ask your physician for referrals. If you call an office and find that they're not taking new patients, ask if they know anyone who is. Check the database at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.psychologytoday.com_&d=DwIDaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=L8CAuV7dcj_z6lpEHudG63veuXyLYOezWVyq16tFx3I&m=qOkV2vk-HwRjOCAI_OTsDKogB-Cm1BqXli3-CdGCH9A&s=yP5PgoLE5gX9hFnRtmxbJYuAfu5DQFtEKzACkRD8SLs&e= . If you strike out with all therapists in your area, widen your search to those who are based elsewhere but offering virtual appointments right now. Then there are also online-only platforms such as MDLive, Talkspace and BetterHelp.