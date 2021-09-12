DEAR ANNIE: Self-reflection crucial

Dear Annie: I feel the need to provide a different view to the "Grieving Grandmothers" who wrote in saying that their daughters-in-law keep their grandkids and sons away from them.

First, your son is a grown adult who can make choices for himself, so maybe start taking the blame off the daughter-in-law. Second, maybe reflect on yourself to see if there are reasons your son does not want to attend gatherings with you or have his children around you.

I'm sure my mother-in-law could write in saying all these things about me, but it is not the truth. My husband finds his mother and immediate family unhealthy and toxic. He prefers attending gatherings with my family and doesn't trust his mother to be around our children.

We ended up in marriage counseling because the weight of trying to deal with all of it was affecting our marriage. It was our therapist, not me, who suggested to my husband that he create boundaries with his mother. My husband always knew the dynamic was unhealthy, but it wasn't until we were married that he felt he had a safe space to distance himself from his immediate family.

While it is easier to blame someone else, it may be worth looking inward to see what we are bringing to the problem. — Family Scapegoat