DEAR ANNIE:Sexscapades come to light

Dear Annie: I have been married for almost 24 years and have known my husband since high school. Throughout our early 20s, we would break up every once in a while, but it would be a short period of time and then we would be back together.

We pretty much were together most of the time until we decided to get married. We never really talked about our past relationships but have been having some deep conversations lately. I knew he dated other women, and he knew I dated other guys. When I dated the other guys, I never got to the point of actually having sex with them. I recently found out my husband had sex with other women before we were married. I am crushed.

I know this is from a long time ago, but it makes me feel sick to my stomach thinking about him having sex with other women before we were married. He has been the only guy I have ever had sex with. All this time, I thought our relationship together was special because I thought I was his only one. I feel different about him now that I know this. I think if I would have known he was having sex with other women back then, I might not have kept going back to him. I guess I was naive.