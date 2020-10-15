DEAR ANNIE: She's addicted to love

We got back together for three weeks. But at the end of June, he told me that he'd made a mistake. He is almost 62 years old; I am 54.

When I told him that he'd used me and treated me as a friend with benefits, his reply was, "I thought our feelings were mutual." I told him that he knew I loved him, but he insisted he thought we could just hang out. He said that he's not in love with me. I feel so used and dirty; it almost feels like I was violated. The thought of our intimacy during those three weeks nauseates me. I feel unloved, and I miss how he used to love me.

How can a human being act so kind, caring and loving, and then say, "I'm not in love with you"?

This has been a pattern, and I cannot get over it. My head knows; my heart, however, is bleeding. How do I stop hurting and missing him? — Depressed, Heartbroken and Missing Him