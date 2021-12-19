DEAR ANNIE: Should boyfriend be on her list?

Dear Annie: After paying my dues with bad relationships, including a toxic marriage that took me way too long to leave, I have finally found real love with a man whom I've known since we were teenagers.

After my divorce, we got back in touch and started dating. I had always had a crush on him, and he tells me that he felt the same way when we were younger, but nothing ever happened. Having just recently found out just how much history he has has triggered some insecurities that maybe I'm not quite as special as I previously thought I was.

Now that I know just how many other girls there were that he chose over me, I'm starting to question if he actually did have the feelings for me he claims he did.

He tells me it was because he was too intimidated, but he clearly didn't have any problem with those other girls, so why was it just me? I know the past is the past, and I'm grateful that, after all this time, he finally chose me, but I just can't help but feel that I'm just the next girl on the list. How do I move on and get past this? — Insecure