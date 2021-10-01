DEAR ANNIE: Silence Isn't always suspect

Dear Annie: I live with my girlfriend (60) and love her a lot. She and I have a great relationship. We have lived together for three years and are discussing purchasing a home together.

How can I learn to let her be quiet and not feel like she should be like me and talk a lot? I can be quiet at times, but I usually am when I am worried or have something I am ruminating on.

Should I learn to do my own thing to ease my worries when she is quiet? What is the best solution for us both? — Terry

Dear Terry: Your girlfriend's silence is not necessarily a sign of anger, distress or disinterest, as it might be for you, but instead can be one of thinking, exhaustion or purely enjoying the moment. If her quietness is ever hard to read, ask her how she's feeling to make sure.

Instead of worrying during her bouts of silence, settle in and enjoy it with her. A couple that can sit comfortably and savor each other's presence without needing to fill the silence speaks volumes.