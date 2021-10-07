DEAR ANNIE: Sister Is dating a felon

Dear Annie: My sister has recently become involved with an old high school boyfriend. Our family had issues with him 30 years ago. He now lives across the country from her. Recently, she went out to visit with him for a week, and she took her 21-year-old daughter and daughter's boyfriend with her.

We did some checking before she left. He was convicted of rape and assault about 10 years ago and served five years of a 16-year sentence. I confronted her, and she says she has known about it for years. I found some jailhouse letters from him when I cleaned her car.

She has a 21-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old daughter. They both feel that if he makes her happy, so be it. They both know about his criminal record.

The family has told her he will not be allowed around any of us for any family events. She is hinting he might move around here. She is hoping for a long-term relationship with him. She has no self-confidence. She's shy. She says he's a changed man and that he was set up and drunk when the crimes were committed. We are really worried about this. He has abused other women, according to trial records. Help. — Terrified for Sister's Safety