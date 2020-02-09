DEAR ANNIE: Sisterly signals crossed

But to her credit, she did at least try to course-correct when you brought it up. This tells me that she's open to feedback. Express to her again your desire for more equitable conversation. Don't hesitate to gently point it out when she starts unloading. And if all else fails, limit your phone calls with her to once per week or however much you can manage.

Dear Annie: Regarding "Wedding Present Problems," who wrote to you about a couple who split up after just one month of marriage: I think that if a couple split as soon as this couple did, they should return the gifts to the givers. The couple described in the letter were living with their respective parents, and all the houseware items they were given from their registry were never used. That's just my two cents. — Krista

Dear Krista: I agree that returning the gifts would be the most gracious way for the couple to handle this unfortunate situation. Let's hope the couple in question sees it that way, as well.