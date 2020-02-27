DEAR ANNIE: Sleeping like a baby now

I don't know how others do, but I'm willing to share how I have. I graduated from high school nearly 50 years ago at 98 pounds. I now weigh 127 pounds. I had a baby in those years, too. So, how have I managed to only gain 29 pounds in 49 years?

Lots of small things: Walk for a mile every night after dinner. Park toward the back of the parking lot and walk all the way in. Dance while watching an entire 30-minute television program (it's hard to eat while doing this, and it burns a lot more calories than just sitting there). Think "just five minutes" of exercise: Do sit-ups, jumping jacks, push-ups, toe touches or rope skipping for just five minutes. It's not a major commitment. ... Think of it as "I deserve this five-minute break for a tiny bit of exercise."

At a restaurant, ask for a box when your food first comes. Put half of your meal in right then. Once it's in the box, even if you're tempted to clean your plate, you will have only eaten a healthy portion. Get a watch that gives you "stickers" for physical activity. Yes, I know, it sounds silly, but I really wanted those stickers on my paper as a child, and I enjoy earning stickers on my watch now.

None of these are big things. But lots of small things do add up. — Still Slender 50 Years Later

Dear Still Slender 50 Years Later: Congrats on your continued health. Just about anyone could use your suggestions to jump-start their wellness routine. That they are playful and provide opportunities to connect with others is especially beneficial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0