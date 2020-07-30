DEAR ANNIE: Snub unease justified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I have been dating this guy for almost nine months, and we often talk about getting married. Yet, I'm preoccupied with a small thing: He doesn't accept my friend requests on Facebook. Several times now, I have sent him a friend request, and it hasn't been accepted. After three days, I get embarrassed and go to his page and delete my request. Afterward, I mention it to him, and he tells me that he didn't see it and I'm overreacting. He says that I have his heart and that there is nothing to worry about. Should I be worried or not? — Overthinker

Dear Overthinker: This shouldn't be so complicated: Let him know when you've sent a friend request, rather than silently waiting and withdrawing it in spite. If you can't be direct with each other about such a simple thing, marriage isn't in the cards. And if he still won't accept your friend request at that point, then yes, I think you should be concerned.