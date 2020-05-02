DEAR ANNIE: Solve missing wine mystery

Spring is here, and the lockdown will eventually come to an end. I don't relish having to look Gemma in the eye with these doubts in my mind. I would rather broach the subject with her by phone or email now so as to clear the air. What do you think? -- Sherlock Holmes on the Changed Wine

Dear Sherlock: By any chance, did you tell the person watching your house to help himself or herself to food and drink while there? Even if you didn't, it's a common enough practice that they may have just assumed that was the case. I propose that the housesitter had a hankering for red wine; went out to your garage; saw a bottle of red; and grabbed it, not realizing that it was an expensive gift. They later replaced it with two bottles, thinking that settled the score. This is the most innocent explanation, which makes it the best place to start.

Ask the housesitter if that might have happened. Let them know that you're not upset; you just want to figure out if anyone else may have been in the house while you were gone. If the housesitter denies it, then use a similar, friendly approach to ask your neighbor. (Withhold your theories about the meddlesome adult children.)

Since you seem to take trips regularly, you may want to invest in smart security doorbells. (such as those made by Arlo, Eufy or Google) for your home's entrances. As fun as it's been to don our detective caps this time, I'd hate for you to see more valuables vanish in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0