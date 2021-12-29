DEAR ANNIE: Somatic therapy eases trauma

Dear Annie: I'm a 45-year-old-male and have had many traumatic events in my past, including abuses too bad to name. My problem is, as I was growing up, I was so mistreated that I never learned how to feel. I had to suppress everything I was feeling and disconnect from my emotions and body to survive.

Now that I'm grown and have been seeking mental help for almost 17 years, I still can't connect with anything inside. This has led to relationship failures, lost jobs and more. I live every day on a flat plain of numbness, and yet I believe that I am worthless and undeserving of anything I receive from anyone. That includes kindness, love, help or gifts.

I have been through five therapists and as many psychiatrists. No one has been able to diagnose or help in any way. Each and every one of them has come up empty-handed and told me that I should seek help from "someone better" without giving referrals or suggestions as to whom I should be going to for counseling.

As a result, I have begun to distrust the world of psychological treatment.

All I want is to live a "normal" life and not run everybody out of it. — Numb and Lost