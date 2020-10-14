DEAR ANNIE: Spouse dies, not love

So I rarely used sick days because I was concerned about who would fill in and how my students would fare. When I felt so badly that I really did not care about such things, I knew it was a day to call in sick. I always had a lesson sitting on my desk that any substitute could use with very little preparation: a worksheet or problem set that students could work at in small groups to develop their skills with very little input from the substitute teacher.

Substitute teachers are amazing people. They take a telephone call at 6 a.m. with instructions on where and when to arrive, preside over a classroom and subject matter that might be unfamiliar to them, with a group of students they don't know. If the principal needs somebody to fill in for some extra little duty, the sub will likely get that added on to their assignment. And the pay is lousy — not enough to live on even if you are employed four or five days a week. The best motivation for the sub is that they might be able to make a good impression on the principal and perhaps have a better shot at a full-time position.

Yes, some substitute teachers are really good, and some are marginal. But when you consider what they have to do and how they are rewarded, I am amazed there are people willing to fill the need. Bless them. — Also Retired Educator

Dear Retired Educator: Thank you for your letter. It adds a nice level of understanding of the life of a substitute teacher.

