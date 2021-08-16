DEAR ANNIE: Staying together for child

Dear Parent: Your husband sounds like a very unhappy person, and few things are more challenging than being married to one. You sound like a wonderful mother, and your son's honesty with you is priceless. Children thrive in predictable, secure families with two parents who love them and love each other. If your husband's monstrous behavior toward you does not change, it could severely damage your son.

Go to marriage counseling, and really try to make it work. Your marriage needs the help of a professional. If your husband refuses to go, then you might have to call it quits. Constantly fighting in front of your child can be just as harmful as splitting up.

Dear Annie: My brothers tried to get me to give them my 401(k) retirement money — after they depleted their own by buying themselves new cars, "investment properties" and every new electronic toy that came out — under the guise of investing my retirement funds for me.

They are both divorced now and renting (one of them was homeless for a time). Once they understood I would not bail them out of their bad choices, I never heard from them; except when they asked our 92-year-old mother for her savings because she cannot say no. — Just Say No; I Am Not a Bank

Dear Just Say No: You are right that it is OK to say no to people and maintain boundaries — even if they are people you love. But you might feel better if you showed your brothers a little compassion. It won't cost you a dime, and it will make you feel good to open your heart — but not your wallet — to them.

