DEAR ANNIE: Stop cyberbullying

Dear Annie: I am a worried mother. My 14-year-old daughter is on a social media site with her friends. She was at a birthday party last Saturday, and apparently, all sorts of photos were taken. One of the girls posted a picture and purposefully cropped her face out of the photo, with some type of hashtag about my daughter being a nerd and no one wanting her at the party anyway because she is "ugly."

My daughter locked herself in her room and cried for the first week. Each morning is a battle to get her to go to school. She thought this girl was her friend, and she can't understand why her friend was so mean and humiliating to her on social media.

I tried to explain to my daughter that it's just one mean girl who probably, deep down, hates herself and has to be mean as a result. It never feels good to be purposefully mean. I even quoted from one of your columns and said that "Hurt people hurt people." My daughter would not hear any of my pep talk. She said I don't understand — that this girl is the coolest girl in the school, and that a diss like that in front of all her followers was social suicide.