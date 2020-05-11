DEAR ANNIE: Stop judging shoppers

I urge everyone to please, take a step back, treat others with compassion and stop judging. Maybe people with full baskets are shopping for two weeks, or maybe they are shopping for more than one household because they have an at-risk family in another house. Whatever you do, please don't make them feel unsafe, don't take pictures or videos, don't glare at them and don't try to shame them. The only way we can get through this is with kindness.

Thank you for being a sane voice in this world, Annie, and please, continue to thank those first responders and essential workers, everyone! — Feeling Judged in Texas

Dear Feeling Judged in Texas: Let's start by thanking your husband for being on the front lines. I am sorry that you had to encounter that type of judgment from people at the grocery. No one should take another person's picture in a public store to shame them when they don't know what is happening on the other side. You could have been buying supplies for a food bank.