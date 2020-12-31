DEAR ANNIE: Stressing over accents

Dear Annie: Sometimes, in the course of conversation with someone who has an accent, I'll find myself mimicking their speech. It's entirely unintentional and embarrassing, and I'm sure it irritates the other person. I've had to explain multiple times to people of varying vernaculars that I'm not mocking them. How do I defuse awkward situations like this, short of avoiding conversation in the first place? — Don't Shoot the Mockingbird

Dear Mockingbird: Your flock is bigger than you'd think. A common psychological phenomenon known as "mirroring" or "the chameleon effect" leads people to unconsciously emulate those with whom they're speaking. Though it can be embarrassing, this tendency is not inherently a bad thing. In fact, psychologists believe that it signals high levels of empathy, and a 2013 study found that this kind of unconscious imitation actually tends to make conversational partners feel more positively about the speaker.

Of course, we shouldn't go around deliberately imitating people's accents. But when you do find yourself slipping up, briefly apologize when it feels appropriate, and then move on. You're not intentionally hurting anyone, and you're probably not the first person they've encountered who's done it.