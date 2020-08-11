DEAR ANNIE: Suicide guilt trip unfair

Was my boyfriend justified in his hesitation? Do I need to just get over the guilt of not helping Josh and not blame my boyfriend, or, under the circumstances, should my boyfriend have accepted me talking to him? Should I have contacted Josh anyway knowing he needed help regardless of my boyfriend's feelings? — Not Sure How to Feel

Dear Not Sure How to Feel: I'm so sorry for your loss and that Josh could not reach out for professional help in time. The key words in that sentence are "professional help." While you sound like an amazing person, Josh needed to seek out professional help. You cannot blame yourself for his death, nor can you blame your boyfriend.

As for your boyfriend's jealousy, that is a trust issue. Perhaps he needs more reassurance in your relationship. If you want to be a friend and keep in touch with your exes, by all means, do so. However, when you do, be open and honest about it. If that doesn't work for you and your boyfriend, it is better to know now, not after he becomes another ex.

