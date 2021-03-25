DEAR ANNIE: Support abused friend

Dear Annie: I have a friend, "Raphie," with a wife, "Diana," who has abused him physically and verbally over the years and is very controlling. Many times, I've witnessed dismissive and demeaning ways that Diana treats him.

I know he is not happy and never will be as long as he is married to her. Even if she were to consent to attend marriage counseling with him, I would guarantee that she would never be truthful to the therapist. I know he stays with her because her public image is stellar and he fears the stigma of divorce.

He and I have never discussed his situation between the two of us, but we have a mutual friend whom he confides in, and this friend has shared some things with me. I'm wondering how I can help Raphie. Any advice? — Frustrated Friend