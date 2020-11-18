DEAR ANNIE: Teach grandson to fish

Dear Annie: My husband and I are 72 and retired. We have always had a special relationship with our 27-year-old grandson, bailing him out financially whenever he was in a tight situation. However, he just recently asked for big help with his rent, utilities and other expenses since he changed jobs again. His new job sounds promising, but history tells us that something bad will happen with this opportunity as well.

He did not take our refusal to help him very well, and my husband is feeling guilty about not helping him out, although we really cannot afford this any longer. I feel we had no choice and that he must learn to deal with life's problems himself. Am I right? Will he learn? — Enabler No More

Dear Enabler No More: Yes, you are right. He is a 27-year-old adult and very capable of providing for himself. This was the kindest thing you could do for him and his self-esteem — in the long run. He might be mad and have a little tantrum, but once he is over it, he will realize that he can indeed take care of himself and will hopefully apologize to you for having acted like a child. Give a man a fish and he will always ask for more; teach him to fish and he can provide dinner for himself and his entire family.